Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

