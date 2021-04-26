Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

