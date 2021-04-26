Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $7.07 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in YETI by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in YETI by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $89.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

