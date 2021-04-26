Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

