Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $102.01 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

