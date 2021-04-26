Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

