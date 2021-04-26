Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NAPA opened at $17.77 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.