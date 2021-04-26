Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

