Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

