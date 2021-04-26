Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,039 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $451.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average of $426.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.