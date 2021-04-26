Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,367 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $399.59 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.30 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

