Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,791 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

