Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,154 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

