Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 348,287 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,287 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

