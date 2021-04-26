Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $110.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

