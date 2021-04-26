Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

