Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $$64.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

