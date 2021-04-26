Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equity Research

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was upgraded by SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

Shares of REVXF stock remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.