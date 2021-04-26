Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 9,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,057,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.
The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,123,842 shares of company stock worth $81,987,527. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.