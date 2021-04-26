Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 9,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,057,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,123,842 shares of company stock worth $81,987,527. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

