Revolve Group (RVLV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV):

4/12/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/1/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. 515,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123,842 shares of company stock worth $81,987,527. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

