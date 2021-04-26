REVV (REVV) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $76.15 million and $5.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.20 or 0.07835710 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.