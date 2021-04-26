Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Rexel has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

