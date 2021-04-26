Rexel (RXEEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):

4/26/2021 – Rexel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/15/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$21.01 on Monday. Rexel S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

