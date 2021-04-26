Rexel (RXEEY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):
- 4/26/2021 – Rexel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/23/2021 – Rexel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 4/15/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/1/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$21.01 on Monday. Rexel S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.
