Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $50.99 on Monday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

