Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Ribbon Communications worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

