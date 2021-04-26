RING X PLATFORM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $27.77 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.