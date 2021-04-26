Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1,508.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

