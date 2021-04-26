RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $4.34 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

