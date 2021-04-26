RioDeFi Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and $6.97 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.