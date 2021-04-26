Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $58.07 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00015794 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.