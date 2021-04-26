Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

