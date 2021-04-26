Ritocoin (RITO) Hits Market Cap of $586,321.87

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $586,321.87 and approximately $824.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,585,035,348 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,980,404 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.