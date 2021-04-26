Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

