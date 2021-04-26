RMPL Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $707,214.00 and $290.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

