Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.35. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,856. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

