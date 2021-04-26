Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 238,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,068. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

