Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

