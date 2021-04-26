Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,877 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.