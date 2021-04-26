Rockland Trust Co. Buys 3,157 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

