Rockland Trust Co. Buys 63,007 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,380 in the last ninety days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

