Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 25,091 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $134.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

