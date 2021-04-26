Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.