Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

