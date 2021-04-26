Rockland Trust Co. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,601,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

