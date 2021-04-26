Rockland Trust Co. Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.