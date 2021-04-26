Rockland Trust Co. Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

