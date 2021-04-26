Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.