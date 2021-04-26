Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 13,666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,974,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

