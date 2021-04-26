Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,064 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

