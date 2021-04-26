Rockland Trust Co. Sells 253,856 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 253,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.